BRIEF-Kirkland's announces departure of chief financial officer
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer
June 7 Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on June 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YcxREA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer
* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS IS EUR 4,905,813.60 Source text - http://bit.ly/2qbXY1D Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)