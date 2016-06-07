BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to buy 59 percent equities in resort project for 434.6 million yuan ($66.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RW8iA2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous activists will bury the bodies of eight fellow protesters killed 18 months ago in clashes in northeastern India after the government agreed to consult the tribes on laws impacting their land rights.