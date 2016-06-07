Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
June 7 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy two tech firms for a combined 1.48 billion yuan ($225.19 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 972 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sv4ktK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
