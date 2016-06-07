BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of Bank of Montreal, named Richard Wilson as chief executive officer and chief investment officer.
Wilson, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously CEO of BMO Global Asset Management for EMEA.
Rajiv Silgardo, currently co-CEO of BMO Global Asset Management is retiring from the bank, effective August 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum