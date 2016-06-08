BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Zhou Kejun as general manager of the company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iiRwMe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing