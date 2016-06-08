June 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 14 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GznRUS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)