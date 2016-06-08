BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 14 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GznRUS
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing