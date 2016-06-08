BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 3 billion yuan with a term of 91 days and coupon rate of 2.89 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xk37tEZk
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing