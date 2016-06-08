BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says unit ISHII Ltd will sell property in Saga, for 600 million yen in total, on June 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NXwxsf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing