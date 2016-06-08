BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up Hong Kong unit Kingland Technology Group Ltd for trade and investments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Zww3Vr
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing