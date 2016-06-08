BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, rises 2 pct
** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** According to a new formula approved by the Telecom Commission, the spectrum usage fee for all the airwaves owned by Bharti Airtel will fall to 3.74 pct from 4.9 pct of revenue currently, the Economic Times reports, citing an unidentified senior govt official
** Telecom Commission has also set the spectrum usage fee to 3 pct of revenue for new spectrum that will be auctioned later this year - report
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.