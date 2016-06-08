** Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, rises 2 pct

** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index

** According to a new formula approved by the Telecom Commission, the spectrum usage fee for all the airwaves owned by Bharti Airtel will fall to 3.74 pct from 4.9 pct of revenue currently, the Economic Times reports, citing an unidentified senior govt official

** Telecom Commission has also set the spectrum usage fee to 3 pct of revenue for new spectrum that will be auctioned later this year - report