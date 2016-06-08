BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group :
* Says its Beijing-based wholly owned subsidiary will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 500 million yuan from Bank of Beijing
* Says the comprehensive credit line with a term of 36 months
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/27TX
Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing