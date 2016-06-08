BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 China Pacific Insurance Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it unit to set up JV in Shanghai with Beijing-based asset management co
* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in motor vehicle insurance business
* Says it unit to invest no less than 1 billion yuan, to hold no less than 50 percent in the JV
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing