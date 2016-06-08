June 8 China Pacific Insurance Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it unit to set up JV in Shanghai with Beijing-based asset management co

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in motor vehicle insurance business

* Says it unit to invest no less than 1 billion yuan, to hold no less than 50 percent in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FLzxEY7t

