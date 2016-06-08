** India's defence-sector stocks jump between 4 pct and 17 pct in an otherwise flat Mumbai market

** The United States on Tuesday recognized India as a "major defense partner" and said it would work on technology sharing

** "There are defence contracts worth $150 billion in the pipeline and there is an optimism that these contracts will be announced soon," said analyst Santosh Yellapu of Angel Broking

** Action comes at a time when the govt's "Make in India" is seeking to build a domestic industrial base and lower arms imports

** Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd jumps as much as 14.04 pct, Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd gains as much as 14.4 pct, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd jumps as much as 17.3 pct, while Bharat Electronics gains 4.7 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)