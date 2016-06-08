BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Delpha Construction :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.6 per share (T$433,203,946 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 27
* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3
* Record date July 3
* Payment date July 21
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/27YE
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing