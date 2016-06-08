BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.85 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l05ak3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing