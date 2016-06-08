UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 An-Shin Food Services :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.8 per share (T$90,690,600 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 28
* Last date before book closure June 29 with book closure period from June 30 to July 4
* Record date July 4
* Payment date July 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28aq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.