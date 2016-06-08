BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.000717 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 17
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24xZsM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing