June 8 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.000717 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 17

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24xZsM

