June 8 GCA Savvian Corp :

* Says the company and its unit signed stock swap contract with Altium Corporate Finance Group Limited, on June 8

* Says totaling 11.6 million shares of the company's stock will be exchanged

* Says transaction effective date on July 31

* Says the company's name will be changed into GCA Corporation from GCA Savvian Corp effective July 31, after the business integration with Altium Corporate Finance Group Limited

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZO1Sqj ; goo.gl/7t1UqF

