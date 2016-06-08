BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 MERITZ SECURITIES CO.,LTD :
* Says it will acquire 16.6 percent stake (6.35 million shares) in KT Capital, for 70 billion won
* Says expected transaction settlement date is July 29
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing