BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Northern United Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 140 million yuan ($21.31 million) to set up property insurance JV for 14 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28jBsoE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing