BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.247 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on June 16 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c0Sz0B
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing