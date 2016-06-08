June 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.247 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on June 16 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c0Sz0B

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)