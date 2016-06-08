BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
June 8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering :
* Says its subsidiary ASE Singapore Pte. Ltd. to sell a batch of mechanical equipment at $56.2 million to Broadcom Limited
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28Ks
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility