UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Cowon Systems, Inc. :
* Says it proposes to change its name to SINCETIMES Co., Ltd. from COWON SYSTEMS,Inc.
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FTjm59hL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.