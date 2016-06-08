BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue 1.11 billion yuan worth of convertible corporate bonds, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* China Securities will serve as the main underwriter
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing