** Asian Paints Ltd skids as much as 1.7 pct, down
for the second session after touching a record high of 1,037.45
on Tuesday, but technical indicators show the momentum remains
robust
** Stock touches support at 963.63 rupees, the 61.8 pct
Fibonacci retracement level. (Chart: tmsnrt.rs/217igFr)
** On charts, stock up 12 pct after falling to key support
at 889.38 rupees in May
** Meanwhile, RSI shows a bullish divergence - as the stock
and RSI both formed higher highs (Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1Xa1Kpq)
** Stock's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above
its 200-day SMA on Thursday, indicating another bullish signal
** Stock up 15 pct YTD, while the broader index was
4 pct higher
