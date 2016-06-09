** Asian Paints Ltd skids as much as 1.7 pct, down for the second session after touching a record high of 1,037.45 on Tuesday, but technical indicators show the momentum remains robust

** Stock touches support at 963.63 rupees, the 61.8 pct Fibonacci retracement level. (Chart: tmsnrt.rs/217igFr)

** On charts, stock up 12 pct after falling to key support at 889.38 rupees in May

** Meanwhile, RSI shows a bullish divergence - as the stock and RSI both formed higher highs (Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1Xa1Kpq)

** Stock's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above its 200-day SMA on Thursday, indicating another bullish signal

** Stock up 15 pct YTD, while the broader index was 4 pct higher