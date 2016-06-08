June 8 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says deputy head of the bank Tong Jian has bought 17,000 shares in the bank on June 8 at an average price of 9.537 yuan ($1.45) per share

* Says deputy head of the bank Shu Xingnong has bought 12,000 shares in the bank on June 8 at an average price of 9.624 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U76wAG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5703 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)