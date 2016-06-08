BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it to transfer Shenzhen-based hotel investment subsidiary to a Shenzhen-based hotel management co for 213.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PmdNRa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing