BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Orient Securities :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 16 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing