June 8 Cathay Financial Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$25,126,420,256 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 27

* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3

* Record date July 3

* Payment date July 25

