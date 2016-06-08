BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to take part in a construction project with investement of about 5 billion yuan ($761.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ph9ZbL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing