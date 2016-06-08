June 8 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says it and unit sign agreement to acquire 75 percent stake of Kanghui Petrochemical for 638.25 million yuan ($97.17 million)

* Says unit plans to invest 597.4 million yuan in Kanghui Petrochemical

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rcPgQa

