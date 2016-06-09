BRIEF- Andor announces change of president
* Says it appoints Takaaki Kuribara as new president to replace Yoshiaki Wada, effective June 23
June 9 Hotto Link Inc :
* Says the company will invest HK$100,000 to set up wholly owned unit Hotto Link Hong Kong Limited in mid June
* Says the new unit will be engaged in support of global consumer service
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/biIAMQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it appoints Takaaki Kuribara as new president to replace Yoshiaki Wada, effective June 23
SEOUL, May 19 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.