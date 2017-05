** Shares of India's second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd fall as much as 2.99 pct, heading for biggest daily pct loss since March 10

** Stock biggest pct loser on broader NSEI index

** COO UB Pravin Rao warns of bumps ahead, but keeps FY17 guidance, Economic Times reports

** Overall demand remains "volatile" and Infosys does not expect recovery in spending from energy sector before 2017, report adds

** Infosys said in April it expected revenue to grow between 11.5 and 13.5 pct in constant currency terms in current year