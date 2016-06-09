** Drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct to its lowest since May 26

** The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission charges company for packaging lapses in at least five prescription drugs, reports Economic Times (bit.ly/25N3fiI)

** Dr Reddy's denied allegations made by the U.S. govt

** The U.S. is company's biggest market, where its business has been hurt by regulatory scrutiny and fewer new drug approvals

** Stock top loser on the Nifty Pharma index, which is down 0.8 pct