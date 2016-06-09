** India's third-largest drugmaker, Lupin Ltd, falls as much as 2.3 pct

** Stock on track for its second straight session of falls

** Mumbai-based co recalls over 54,000 vials of anti-bacterial injection Ceftriaxone in the United States and Puerto Rico - PTI in Business Standard (bit.ly/1U8lKp2)

** The U.S. FDA says it is a class-III recall due to violation of current manufacturing norms - report

** Lupin shares down 19.2 pct this year as of Wednesday's close

** Company officials could not be immediately reached for comments