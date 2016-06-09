June 9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 8.52 billion yen in total from May 16 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 13

* Says accumulatively repurchased 5.8 million shares as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2eC3rs

