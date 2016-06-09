BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 8.52 billion yen in total from May 16 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 13
* Says accumulatively repurchased 5.8 million shares as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2eC3rs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29