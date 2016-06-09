BRIEF- Andor announces change of president
* Says it appoints Takaaki Kuribara as new president to replace Yoshiaki Wada, effective June 23
June 9 Ceres Inc :
* Says the company will form a business and capital alliance with Yumemi, Inc. on June 9
* Says two entities will cooperate on service of Online to Offline
* Says the company will acquire 31.0 percent stake in Yumemi, Inc.
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8HcCA3
SEOUL, May 19 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.