BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Duskin Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 90 percent stake in a Malaysia-based firm Big Apple Worldwide Holdings Sdn.Bnd., which is engaged in operation and marketing of doughnut chain stores, on Dec. 1
* Says acquisition price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XGEG7i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29