BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 H-One Co Ltd :
* Says it will start listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ since June 16
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VshMY6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29