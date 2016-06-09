BRIEF- Andor announces change of president
* Says it appoints Takaaki Kuribara as new president to replace Yoshiaki Wada, effective June 23
June 9 TOPFIELD CO.,Ltd.:
* Says it plans to issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 13 billion won in proceeds for operations
SEOUL, May 19 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.