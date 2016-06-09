BRIEF-Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical wins Hunan Science and Technology Progress Award
* Says it won first prize of Hunan Science and Technology Progress Award for vegetable starch capsule R&D industrialization
June 9 Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 16
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17
* DIAMYD® IN COMBINATION WITH ETANERCEPT AND VITAMIN D SHOWS SAFETY AFTER SIX MONTHS