June 9 Cookpad Inc :

* Says it planned to merge a Kanagawa-based unit Cooksnaps, which is wholly owned by the company's US-based subsidiary Cookpad US, on Aug. 1

* Says the merged unit is engaged in development of internet service, and it will be dissolved after the merger

