BRIEF-Tokai Senko appoints new chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
June 9 Cookpad Inc :
* Says it planned to merge a Kanagawa-based unit Cooksnaps, which is wholly owned by the company's US-based subsidiary Cookpad US, on Aug. 1
* Says the merged unit is engaged in development of internet service, and it will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sFRcYa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BANGKOK, May 18 Thai Union Pcl, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Thursday it expected second-quarter sales to be higher than the first quarter due to seasonal factors in fisheries.