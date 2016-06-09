BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.28 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 16
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xLOudACw
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO)