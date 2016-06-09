June 9 Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar-Industry Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 16 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GpXI3gbM

