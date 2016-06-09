** India's Nifty energy index rises 1.9 pct to
over a month high in a weak Mumbai market
** Oil prices hit 2016 highs on Thursday, helped by a fall
in U.S. crude inventories, weaker dollar and strong demand
** Dollar index fell for the fourth consecutive
session boosting commodities as a cheaper dollar makes
dollar-denominated crude less expensive for non-U.S. investors
** After hitting 2016 highs, Brent crude pared gains
and was down 0.7 pct by 0922 GMT tracking weak European markets
** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd was up 3 pct and
is on track for a third consecutive session of gains
** Cairn India Ltd was up 3.9 pct while Reliance
Industries Ltd gained 2.3 pct