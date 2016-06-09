** India's Nifty energy index rises 1.9 pct to over a month high in a weak Mumbai market

** Oil prices hit 2016 highs on Thursday, helped by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, weaker dollar and strong demand

** Dollar index fell for the fourth consecutive session boosting commodities as a cheaper dollar makes dollar-denominated crude less expensive for non-U.S. investors

** After hitting 2016 highs, Brent crude pared gains and was down 0.7 pct by 0922 GMT tracking weak European markets

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd was up 3 pct and is on track for a third consecutive session of gains

** Cairn India Ltd was up 3.9 pct while Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.3 pct