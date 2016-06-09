BRIEF-Brighter Q1 pre-tax loss SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 7.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 9 Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd :
* Says 8,500 units of its 2nd series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock on June 8 and June 9
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 658 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LG3V8t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 7.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* TO MODERNISE BCG DEPARTMENT AND INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ONKO BCG PREPARATIONS