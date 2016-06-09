June 9 Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd :

* Says 8,500 units of its 2nd series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock on June 8 and June 9

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 658 yen per share

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LG3V8t

