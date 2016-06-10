BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
June 10 Goldenbridge No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition Co., LTD. :
* Says it will merge with Dream T Entertainment Co., Ltd., to boost business operation
* Says merger ratio of 1:1.9915 between company and Dream T Entertainment
* 12,847,066 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 18
* Company will survive and Dream T Entertainment will be dissolved after the merger
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.