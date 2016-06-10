** Brokerage Ambit Capital sharply raises its India's benchmark BSE index target for end of FY2017 to 29,500 from 22,000

** Ambit said on April 22 that the BSE index would slump to 22,000 at a time when the index was trading around 25,800 levels

** BSE index up 0.08 pct at 26,785.69

** Ambit says it is "taking the crisis call off the table", citing "firefighting done" by India's central bank and the Banks Board Bureau "to resolve the asset quality and liquidity issues facing the banking sector"

** Reiterates investors focus on "well-managed companies with strong cashflows, credible management teams and believable financial statements"