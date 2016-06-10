BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Brokerage Ambit Capital sharply raises its India's benchmark BSE index target for end of FY2017 to 29,500 from 22,000
** Ambit said on April 22 that the BSE index would slump to 22,000 at a time when the index was trading around 25,800 levels
** BSE index up 0.08 pct at 26,785.69
** Ambit says it is "taking the crisis call off the table", citing "firefighting done" by India's central bank and the Banks Board Bureau "to resolve the asset quality and liquidity issues facing the banking sector"
** Reiterates investors focus on "well-managed companies with strong cashflows, credible management teams and believable financial statements" (samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade