Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
June 10 DAE HWA PHARM CO., LTD :
* Says it will acquire land and buildings located in Seoul, from COMAS INC., for 21.4 billion won
* Says transaction settlement date of Aug. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YHDS41
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.