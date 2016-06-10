BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
June 10 Nextage :
* Says it repurchased 397,000 shares for 298,124,300 yen by June 9
* Says it completed the share repurchase plan, which was disclosed on May 18
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2FcV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.